Three foreign doctors reportedly arrive Aso Rock to treat President Buhari

According to Sahara Reporters, three medical doctors today arrived in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, to attend to President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

Read the report according to SR after the cut…



“The doctors, all British and Caucasian, are two males and one female, according to our highly placed source at the Presidency.

Mr. Buhari, who has not made any public appearance in two weeks, is described as greatly emaciated, according to two sources knowledgeable about his condition. Despite statements by the government a few days that the president had “resumed work,” Mr. Buhari remains holed up in his official residence.

A Presidency source told SaharaReporters that the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) has set up a “safe house” in Abuja where Mr. Buhari is being treated by a relay of mostly foreign doctors. “

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

