Three medical doctors reportedly arrive Nigeria to treat Buhari

Three medical doctors reportedly arrived Nigeria on Thursday to attend to President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa. According to Sahara Reporters, the doctors are all British and Caucasian – two males and one female. A source allegedly told the news platform, that the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) has set up a “safe house” in […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

