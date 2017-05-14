Three-months-old baby, two others die in Ogun road crash

By Bose Adelaja

Three-months-old baby and two other persons were killed while 17 others were injured, yesterday, in Ogun State, in an accident involving a commercial bus.

The crash occurred at Kobape in Obafemi -Owode inward Abeokuta at about 3pm when the 18-seater-bus, with number plate XB 852 FUF, journeyed from Ilorin, Kwara State to Sango. The bus was said to have suffered burst tyre.

Sunday Vanguard gathered that the baby was being breast fed when the vehicle somersaulted.

The nursing mother was said to have survived but critically injured.

Two female passengers were said to have died as they tried to jump out of the bus window, as the baby was thrown out while the mother, the driver and 15 others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

Prompt arrival of law enforcement agents, especially men of Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency, TRACE, was said to have saved the situation.

TRACE image maker, Babatunde Akinbiyi, confirmed the crash, saying the victims were taken to the Federal Medical Centre, FMC, Abeokuta and Mercy Hospital, Panseke.

