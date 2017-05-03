Three more Russians admit doping – Sport24
Three more Russians admit doping
Moscow – Three more Russian athletes including a sprinter stripped of Olympic gold have admitted doping, the country's tainted track and field body (RusAF) said on Wednesday. RusAF's anti-doping coordinator said she hoped the athletes' admission could …
