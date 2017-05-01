Three persons confirmed dead in plane crash
It was a terrible scene in Spain when three German nationals were confirmed dead when the small plane they were travelling in crashed in southern Spain at the weekend, authorities said Monday. They were flying from the southeastern town of Muchamiel to Granada in southern Andalucia on Saturday afternoon, and crashed in a mountainous area …
