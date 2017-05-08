Pages Navigation Menu

Three Persons dead in Fulani/Tiv clash

Posted on May 8, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Suspected Fulani herdsmen stormed Tse Akaa village, Ugondo Mbanar District of Logo Local Government Area of Benue State Sunday afternoon, leading to the killing of three persons. Governor Samuel Ortom confirmed this on Monday while speaking with newsmen in his office in Makurdi. Our correspondent reliably gathered that trouble started Sunday afternoon when the villagers …

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

