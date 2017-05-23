Three persons die in Benue State Clash

In a recent clash in Makurdi, Benue State, three persons were confirmed dead when the people of Tiv and Jukun people clashed at Feedi Market, opposite the Air Force base. The crisis reportedly started when two young men of Tiv and Jukun ethnic groups clashed at Feedi Market on Monday. The matter was said to have snowballed …

