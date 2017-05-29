Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Three women rape man after forcing him into a taxi and kidnapping him in South Africa – NEWS.com.au

Posted on May 29, 2017 in World | 0 comments


NEWS.com.au

Three women rape man after forcing him into a taxi and kidnapping him in South Africa
NEWS.com.au
A GANG of women kidnapped a man and raped him for three days while force-feeding him energy drinks. The victim was later found traumatised and exhausted after being dumped in a field semi-naked after his 72-hour ordeal, according to police in South …
Women gang-rape man for three daysDaily Post Nigeria
Three women gang-rape man for three daysThe Punch
South Africa: Women rape man for three days after drugging himCitifmonline
Mirror.co.uk –Metro –Rolling Out –Evening Standard
all 14 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.