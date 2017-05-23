Three year old boy reunites with family after been abducted

A family has finally reunited with their three month-old-baby who was allegedly stolen from her mother by a suspected child trafficker to the mother at the command headquarters in Umuahia, according to the Commissioner of Police in Abia State, Mr. Adeleye Oyebade. Oyebade said the baby was rescued by operatives attached to the state Anti-Kidnapping …

