Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Throwback Music: Olu Maintain – Yahooze

Posted on May 11, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Make a “V” sign with the index and middle fingers on both hands and throw them into the air. That is basically the “Yahooze” dance made popular by the Olu Maintain song of the same title released in 2007. After disbanding the group, Maintain in 2004, Olu Maintain eventually got signed to Kennis Music and dropped the […]

The post Throwback Music: Olu Maintain – Yahooze appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.