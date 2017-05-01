Throwback to when Nigerians protested the absence of late Umaru Yar’adua (Photos)

In 2010, thousands of Nigerians took to the streets of Lagos to protest the state of the nation, particularly the long absence of the then President, late Umaru Musa Yar’Adua from the country without officially transmitting power to Vice-President Goodluck Jonathan.

The trending #WhereIsBuhari got Nigerians digging out photos and asking if this kind of protest is needed again. More photos after the cut…



