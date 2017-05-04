#ThrowbackThursday: Which of these Telenovelas was your fave?
It’s Thursday and social media dictates that people reminisce and share past memories online – whether it is through old photos or old trends! Today for #ThrowbackThursday, we are asking our BellaNaijarians, “Which of these Telenovelas was your fave?”
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!