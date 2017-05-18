Thugs Sent To Kill Local Government Chairman Caught In Abia State (Photos, Video)
According to a report by Chris stone, Ohafia youths on Wednesday caught some young men allegedly sent by ‘Cabals’ in Umuahia to kill their local government Chairman, Engineer John Eke Njoku.
This comes after the Abia State house of Assembly suspended Ohafia councilors for 3 months on Monday.
