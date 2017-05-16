Thundery activities, partly cloudy weather to prevail on Wednesday – NiMet

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted localised thunderstorms over the Central States of Minna, Bida, Mambilla Plateau, Makurdi, Jalingo, Ibi and Abuja on Wednesday morning.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office on Tuesday in Abuja, predicted that Ilorin and Lokoja would experience localised thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening hours.

It added that the region would have day and night temperature of 30 to 35 degrees Celsius and 18 to 23 degrees Celsius respectively.

The agency predicted that the Southern States would experience localised thunderstorms over Saki, Iseyin, Port Harcourt, Yenago, Benin, Calabar and Warri in the morning.

It also predicted localised thunderstorms over Lagos, Akure, Ado-Ekiti, Ibadan, Abeokuta, Umuahia, Owerri, Awka, Warri, Yenagoa, Port Harcourt, Calabar, Eket and Uyo in the afternoon and evening hours.

NiMet added that the southern region would also have day and night temperatures of 30 to 33 and 20 to 23 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to NiMet, Northern States will experience partly morning cloudy with prospects of localised thunderstorms over Gusau, Kano, Katsina, Sokoto, Yelwa, Kebbi, Southern Borno, Gombe, Bauchi and Yola later in the day.

The region will also have day and night temperature of 36 to 39 and 24 to 26 degrees Celsius respectively.

‘‘Due to more influx of moist laden wind, more thunderstorm activities are expected over the country in the next 24 hour,’’ NiMet predicted.

The post Thundery activities, partly cloudy weather to prevail on Wednesday – NiMet appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News.

