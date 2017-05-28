Tianjin Coach Pacheo: Ideye Must Start Scoring

By Johnny Edward:

Tianjin TEDA manager Jamie Pacheo is hoping Super Eagles striker Brown Ideye rediscovers his scoring touch after the Nigerian has managed to score only two goals in his first 10 games for the club in the Chinese Super League.

Pacheo told sports.enorth.com.cn: “We are progressing, and he (Ideye) is improving and they are adjusting to my ideas – the little things we are trying to change – so I think I have to be pleased but he needs to score goals.

“He’s (Ideye) shown his quality. If we can play at this level, he can score more goals.”

Pacheo added that he expects a reaction from last Saturday’s 3-0 derby defeat away to Tianjin Quanjian when Tianjin host Obafemi Martins’ Shanghai Shenhua on Friday.

The Nigerian forward is expected to be named in Gernot Rohr’s squad to face South Africa in next month’s 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on the 10th of June in Uyo.

Tianjin TEDA are currently 11th in the Chinese Super League table with ten points from 11 games.

The post Tianjin Coach Pacheo: Ideye Must Start Scoring appeared first on Complete Sports Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Complete Sports Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

