Tianjin Quanjian confirms pre-contract agreement with Diego Costa

May 4, 2017

Tianjin Quanjian owner, Shu Yuhui, has revealed that they have secured pre-contract agreements, over the transfers of three big names. The Chinese Super League outfit made formal approaches for Chelsea’s Diego Costa, Ligue 1 forwards Edinson Cavani and Radamel Falcao, Borussia Dortmund’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Fiorentina striker, Nikola Kalinic earlier in the year. None of […]

