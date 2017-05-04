Tianjin Quanjian Deny All Reports Of Imminent Deal For Diego Costa

Tianjin Quanjian have responded to reports linking them Chelsea striker Diego Costa.

Reports have indicated the Chinese Super League club are confident they will sign the Spain international this summer, but they claim discussions have yet to commence.

A club statement read…

“Dear media and football fans, with regards to the current widespread rumours of Chelsea player Diego Costa joining Tianjin Quanjian, the club would like to make clear that no discussions have taken place regarding the transfer.”

Tianjin owner and president Shu Yuhui had earlier fuelled speculation that his club would sign Costa this summer by telling fans a top striker would soon join.

“Now it appears that we will introduce a foreign world-class striker,” he told Jinwan newspaper. “We have three candidates now. It won’t be long before we announce who to sign.

“Our team is working very hard on the negotiation. Tianjin fans, please trust us. Like I promised, he will be a world-class player for sure.”

