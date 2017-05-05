Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Diego Costa’s focus not affected by Chinese interest – Chelsea’s Conte – The Guardian

Posted on May 5, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


The Guardian

Diego Costa's focus not affected by Chinese interest – Chelsea's Conte
The Guardian
Diego Costa, centre, takes part in Chelsea training before Monday's Premier League game against Middlesbrough. Photograph: Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images. Diego Costa. Diego Costa's focus not affected by Chinese interest – Chelsea's Conte.
Antonio Conte ignores speculation over Chelsea stars to focus on title raceBelfast Telegraph
Conte urges Costa to focus amid China talkSuperSport
Conte wants to win titles, not happy playersESPN FC
Irish Independent –SkySports –Daily Star –Mirror.co.uk
all 146 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.