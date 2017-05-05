Diego Costa’s focus not affected by Chinese interest – Chelsea’s Conte – The Guardian
|
The Guardian
|
Diego Costa's focus not affected by Chinese interest – Chelsea's Conte
The Guardian
Diego Costa, centre, takes part in Chelsea training before Monday's Premier League game against Middlesbrough. Photograph: Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images. Diego Costa. Diego Costa's focus not affected by Chinese interest – Chelsea's Conte.
Antonio Conte ignores speculation over Chelsea stars to focus on title race
Conte urges Costa to focus amid China talk
Conte wants to win titles, not happy players
