TIERs, STER draw curtain on HERE photo exhibition

The HERE photo exhibition came to a close on Sunday May 14, 2017 following two weeks of display at the Revolving Art Incubator, Silverbird Galleria, Lagos.

Organized by The Initiative for Equal Rights (TIERs) in partnership with The Stand to End Rape Initiative (STER), and Revolving Art Incubator. The exhibition focused on telling stories of people who have been sexually abused through pictures.

During the exhibition, the Creative Director for the Revolving Art Incubator, JumokeSanwo shared individual stories behind each photo with art lovers who visited the gallery to fully understand the uniqueness of each image.

With the exhibition, TIERs and STER have been able to put the spotlight on the issue of sexual abuse which has become more prevalent recently. They have ignited societal conversations around the subject of sexual abuse which traditionally is not given much attention in the Nigerian society.

About TIERs

The Initiative for Equal Rights (TIERs) is a Nigeria-based registered non-for-profit organisation working to protect and promote the human rights of sexual minorities nationally and regionally. We’re committed to bringing about a society that is free from discrimination and harm on the grounds of sexual orientation and gender identity. We work towards this goal through education, empowerment and engagement with the many publics in Nigeria. We were founded in 2005 as a response to the discrimination and marginalisation of sexual minorities in both HIV prevention programming and mainstream human rights work. We currently have 11 full time members of staff and over 50 volunteers peer educators.

