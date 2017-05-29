Tiger Woods Arrested in Florida on Suspicion of DUI

Golf legend Tiger Woods has been arrested by police in Jupiter, Florida on the suspicion of Driving Under the Influence (DUI). According to CNN, Woods, who is currently rehabilitating from back surgery was arrested around 3AM on Monday. Jupiter police spokesperson Kristin Tightler said that he was booked into a local jail but was released […]

