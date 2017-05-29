Tiger Woods charged with driving under influence

Golf superstar Tiger Woods was charged with driving under the influence by police in Florida on Monday, dealing a fresh blow to the former world number one as he struggles to resurrect his career.

The 14-time major champion was booked into the Palm Beach County jail at 7:18 am (1118 GMT) after he was arrested by police in the early hours of Monday near his home in Jupiter, Florida.

He was released at 10:50 am according to police records, with a mugshot posted online showing the golfer looking bleary-eyed and unshaven.

Woods was arrested during a traffic stop around 3 am, Kristin Rightler, public information officer of the Jupiter Police Department said.

It was not immediately clear if the DUI charge related to alcohol or drugs.

The TMZ.com entertainment news website cited law enforcement sources as saying that Woods was stopped after being spotted “driving erratically, all over the road.”

The website said officers smelt alcohol on Woods’ breath but the golfer refused to blow into a breathalyzer.

The arrest is the latest gloomy episode to embroil Woods, who once towered over his sport before being engulfed by turmoil in his private life and a series of debilitating injuries.

Woods, 41, hasn’t played competitive golf since pulling out of the Dubai Desert Classic in February after one round because of back pain.

He had spinal fusion surgery on April 20 — his fourth surgery in three years to treat his troublesome back which has limited him to three tournament starts worldwide in the past two years.

– Personal life torment –

Woods wrote on his website last week that since his latest procedure he was feeling better than he had in years and remained committed to returning to competitive golf.

“My surgeon and physiotherapist say the operation was successful. It’s just a matter of not screwing up and letting it fuse,” Woods wrote.

“I’m walking and doing my exercises, and taking my kids to and from school. All I can do is take it day by day. There’s no hurry. But, I want to say unequivocally, I want to play professional golf again.”

Woods made his comeback in December after missing all of the 2015-16 season.

But his return quickly ran aground as he withdrew from the PGA Tour event in Los Angeles in February, the Honda Classic and the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March.

He even cancelled a planned press conference at the Los Angeles tournament saying doctors had advised him to “limit all activities”.

He pulled out of the Masters in early April, missing the first major of the year on the 20th anniversary of his epic 1997 victory at Augusta National that marked his first major title and signalled a new era in the game.

Woods, once widely expected to surpass Jack Nicklaus’s record of 18 major championships, hasn’t won a grand slam title since the 2008 US Open at Torrey Pines.

Injuries haven’t been the only disruptions to his on-course career.

In November of 2009 a car accident outside his Florida home led to revelations of a series of infidelities that wrecked his marriage. He later went to rehabilitation after the accident, reportedly for sex addiction.

Amid the lurid tabloid headlines, Woods took a break from professional golf that lasted until the 2010 Masters.

Woods chances of overhauling Nicklaus’s tally of 18 majors look remote. He has not featured in a major since the 2015 PGA Championship, when he missed the cut. He also missed the cut in that year’s British and US Opens.

The post Tiger Woods charged with driving under influence appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

