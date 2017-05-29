Tiger Woods held on drink-driving charge in Florida – BBC News
BBC News
Tiger Woods held on drink-driving charge in Florida
BBC News
Golf star Tiger Woods was arrested on a drink-driving charge in Florida early on Monday morning, police say. Police recorded the arrest at 07:18 local time (11:18 GMT). The golfer was released a few hours later, records from Palm Beach County police show.
Once world number one, now drink driver: The rise and fall of golf legend Tiger Woods
Tiger Woods arrested for DUI in Florida
Tiger Woods arrested for driving under the influence in Florida
