Tiger Woods Just Got Arrested For Drunk Driving – His Mugshot Isn’t Great [Image]

Maybe Tiger Woods is trying to get back to the game he had before the meltdown. You know, when he was taking drugs and boning anything that moved. When he was world number 1.

That seems to be the case, according to BusinessInsider:

Golfer Tiger Woods was arrested for driving under the influence on Monday in Florida, according to local NBC station WPTV and other media reports. Woods is Jupiter Island, Florida, resident and was arrested at 3 a.m. Monday morning, according to the reports. WPTV reported that Woods was released from custody at 10:50 a.m., citing Palm Beach County Jail records.

His mugshot is out, and I think I know a little boy who needs a lie down..

Surely he has to give us another press conference?

Where was he until 3AM?

Surely an orgy?

Surely there’s footage?

[thanks dean]

[source:businessinsider]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

