Tight security, an airbrushing scandal and high movie anticipation at the 70th Cannes Film Festival – Los Angeles Times
|
Los Angeles Times
|
Tight security, an airbrushing scandal and high movie anticipation at the 70th Cannes Film Festival
Los Angeles Times
Now that France's presidential election is over and 39-year-old Emmanuel Macron, dubbed “Le Kid” by local media, has been inaugurated, this country can turn to what's really important: celebrating the 70th edition of Cannes, the world's preeminent film …
11 films to watch at this year's Cannes Film Festival
Why the Netflix-Cannes Clash Couldn't Be Avoided
Why the Cannes Film Festival matters (and how to pronounce it)
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!