Tight Security As Osinbajo Visits Katsina

Security is tight in and around Katsina metropolis following the arrival of the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo for a one-day working visit to the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that joint security personnel have been posted to various strategic places in the state capital, Katsina.

A combined team of armed soldiers and mobile police has been posted to the Emirs palace, Government House and the State Secretariat where the Acting President is expected to visit.

Some of the security personnel were seen patrolling major streets of Katsina metropolis, while others were stationed at selected roundabouts in the ancient city.

Armed soldiers and policemen were also seen at the Umaru Musa Yar’adua International Airport where the Acting President’s aircraft had landed.

NAN reports that the one-day event is the launching ceremony of a Pilot Edition of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Clinic for viable enterprises in the state.

The event is organised by the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) under the Federal Ministry of Commerce and Industries.(NAN)

