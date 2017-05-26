Tillerson: US takes full responsibility for UK investigation leaks – CNN
Tillerson: US takes full responsibility for UK investigation leaks
London (CNN) US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said the US government took full responsibility for intelligence leaks from the investigation into Monday's deadly terror attack in Manchester, as he met Friday with his UK counterpart Boris Johnson …
US takes 'full responsibility' for Manchester intelligence leaks
US secretary of state flies to Britain to say sorry for Manchester leaks
Rex Tillerson: West must do a better job making immigrants feel welcome
