Tim Draper to Back Tezos Cryptocurrency ICO

Tim Draper, a well-known name in the Silicon Valley investor circles, has announced his plans to take part in an initial coin offering (ICO) for the first time. By doing so, Draper will not be deviating from the conventional investment practices followed by many investors while putting their money into a business. The upcoming ICO … Continue reading Tim Draper to Back Tezos Cryptocurrency ICO

The post Tim Draper to Back Tezos Cryptocurrency ICO appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

