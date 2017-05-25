Tim Omotosho, Nigerian Pastor slammed with 22 sex charges knows fate June 9

Nigerian Pastor, Tim Omotosho, charged with human trafficking and sexual assault, will know his fate on 9 June at Port Elizabeth Magistrate in South Africa. Alfonso Hatting, Lawyer to the 58 year-old pastor yesterday countered the testimony of a Senior Immigration Officer, Ivan Klaasen, that the pastor was in the country illegally. The matters on […]

Tim Omotosho, Nigerian Pastor slammed with 22 sex charges knows fate June 9

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

