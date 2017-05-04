Timaya drops New Audio and Visuals to New Single “Dance” featuring Rudeboy of P-Square | Listen on BN
Fresh out of the Soundbwoy music lab, is another banger by the acclaimed Soundbwoy of Africa, Timaya. This one is titled ‘Dance’ and it features Rudeboy of P-Square; produced by Orbeat. Listen and Download below: Download Watch the video below:
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!