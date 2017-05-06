Timaya Welcomes Second Daughter With Baby Mama (photo)

It’s a bouncing baby girl. An excited Timaya shared the good news via Instagram, along with photos of the new baby. Congratulations to him. See photos below. Source: Instagram

The post Timaya Welcomes Second Daughter With Baby Mama (photo) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

