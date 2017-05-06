Timaya Welcomes Second Daughter With Baby Mama (photo)
It’s a bouncing baby girl. An excited Timaya shared the good news via Instagram, along with photos of the new baby. Congratulations to him. See photos below. Source: Instagram
The post Timaya Welcomes Second Daughter With Baby Mama (photo) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
