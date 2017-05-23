We’re Moving National Fight Against Corruption From Rhetoric – Akufo-Addo – Peace FM Online
|
Peace FM Online
|
We're Moving National Fight Against Corruption From Rhetoric – Akufo-Addo
Peace FM Online
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said the government intends to shift the national fight against corruption from rhetorics to an action-based phase to end the menace with the urgency it demands. He said as President, he was not naïve about the …
TIME TO ARREST CORRUPTION! – President courts support of CEOs
Most Ghanaians Don't Know Nana Addo's Cabinet
What Nana Addo needs to read about his presidency every morning before starting work
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!