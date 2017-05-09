Pages Navigation Menu

Time To Solve Nigeria’s Power Problem Once and For All,

Posted on May 9, 2017 in Business, Opinion | 0 comments

By New Independence Group In spite of spending over $20 billion in the last 20 years to fix its power challenges, Nigeria has continued its harvest of darkness in return. Only recently, electricity supply plummeed to all-time low for two days as low water levels at the hydro stations and challenges of gas supply hampered power generation. This prompted the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to outline six areas it would focus on going forward.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

