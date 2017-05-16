Times Heroes & Daily Times Nigeria 91st Anniversary

The attention of the board, directors and management of The Daily Times Nigeria (DTN) has been drawn to a fraudulent and manipulated press release trending on social media and purported to have emanate from the Legacy and Heritage Media Company.

We wish to unequivocally and categorically urge members of the public and numerous stakeholders of The Daily Times of Nigeria to discountenance the statement in totality.

A vivid and careful study of the illegal and fraudulent press release signed by an impostor claiming to be the company secretary, showed that it was the handy work of corporate hackers attempting to misinform the right-thinking members of the public on the corporate status and operations of The Daily Times of Nigeria.

The letter and spirit of the unauthorised statement also indicated that it was a calculated attempt to use the backdoor and social media to embarrass shareholders of The Daily Times of Nigeria and colour the national attention currently focused toward the DTN 91 years anniversary and 2017 Times Heroes Awards.

The trending fraud referred to as press release after more than two years of consolidated publication of The Daily Times, one of the titles in the stable of the media conglomerate and particularly now when the newspaper is celebrating its anniversary and hosting the Times Heroes Awards, remains a pointer to the wicked plans of the hackers and their ulterior motives.

It is instructive to note that The Daily Times was privatised in 2004 and all the assets and liabilities acquired by Folio Communications Limited as core and strategic investor. The Federal Government as represented by the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) as noted in the accompanied photograph handed over the DTN to the Chairman of Folio Communications, Mr. Fidelis Anosike.

Prior to the privatisation programme, the DTN ceased to be a public liability company in 2001 as the media conglomerate also exited from the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).

The Daily Times board and directors, with Anosike as Chairman, once again reassured Nigerians and foreigners of our commitment toward the successful celebration of the newspaper’s anniversary and hosting of the Times Heroes Awards.

“We are committed and remain resolute in our mission and vision toward the restoration, reinvigoration and reposition of The Daily Times as the nation’s and continental media leader.

“As shareholders, we refuse to be distracted but remain focus and determine to meet the overall aim of the then Federal Government privatisation agenda,” Anosike said.

The board also assured members of the public that the anniversary celebrations and awards remain as scheduled and on course as planned.

Signed

Mr. Olisa Egbunike

Group General Manager

Folio Media Communications/DTN

