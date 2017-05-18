Pages Navigation Menu

Times Square Motorist Hits Pedestrians, Killing 1 and Injuring Several – New York Times

New York Times

Times Square Motorist Hits Pedestrians, Killing 1 and Injuring Several
One person was killed and at least a dozen injured when a car struck pedestrians in New York's Times Square. The driver of the car has been taken into custody. By THE NEW YORK TIMES on Publish Date May 18, 2017. Photo by Mary Altaffer/Associated …
Woman killed and 22 injured as car hits Times Square crowdBBC News
Times Square car incident: 1 dead, 23 injured; driver in custodyCNN
Times Square crash: 19 injured and one dead after car ploughs into pedestrians in New YorkThe Independent
Fox News –Daily Mail –Channel NewsAsia –Mirror.co.uk
all 514 news articles »

