Times Square Motorist Hits Pedestrians, Killing 1 and Injuring Several – New York Times
|
New York Times
|
Times Square Motorist Hits Pedestrians, Killing 1 and Injuring Several
New York Times
One person was killed and at least a dozen injured when a car struck pedestrians in New York's Times Square. The driver of the car has been taken into custody. By THE NEW YORK TIMES on Publish Date May 18, 2017. Photo by Mary Altaffer/Associated …
Woman killed and 22 injured as car hits Times Square crowd
Times Square car incident: 1 dead, 23 injured; driver in custody
Times Square crash: 19 injured and one dead after car ploughs into pedestrians in New York
