Tinny Entertainment’s Latest Signee Bella drops her Debut Single “Radio” featuring Ycee | Listen on BN

Posted on May 4, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Fresh off signing a record deal with Tinny Entertainment earlier this year, Mabel Alubo a.k.a Bella drops her debut single under the label’s imprint. The track titled ‘Radio’ features label mate/front line act Ycee and was produced by Synx. Bella’s sound is best described as a fresh fusion of Hip-Hop and Pop. She was born and raised in […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

