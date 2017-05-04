Tinny Entertainment’s Latest Signee Bella drops her Debut Single “Radio” featuring Ycee | Listen on BN
Fresh off signing a record deal with Tinny Entertainment earlier this year, Mabel Alubo a.k.a Bella drops her debut single under the label’s imprint. The track titled ‘Radio’ features label mate/front line act Ycee and was produced by Synx. Bella’s sound is best described as a fresh fusion of Hip-Hop and Pop. She was born and raised in […]
