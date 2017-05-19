Tinsel Actress, Damilola Adegbite Shuts Down Social Media with Sultry Birthday Photos

Nigerian actress, Damilola Adegbite has melted the Nigerian social media space with enchanting photos of herself to mark her over 3 decades on earth. Damilola Adegbite set aside yesterday – 18th of May, 2017 to hijack the attention of social media users as she marked her 32nd birthday in style. The mother of one who …

The post Tinsel Actress, Damilola Adegbite Shuts Down Social Media with Sultry Birthday Photos appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

