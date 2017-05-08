Tinubu calls for special care for released Chibok schoolgirls

A former Lagos State Governor, Sen. Bola Tinubu, on Monday called for special and adequate care for the released Chibok schoolgirls, to help them overcome the sad experience they had to suffer while in captivity. Tinubu made the call in a message in Lagos to congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari and Nigerians over the release of […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

