Tinubu fails to show up at much-hyped ‘fight’ with Holyfied

Posted on May 27, 2017

National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu, on Friday, did not attend the much-hyped bout against former Heavyweight World Boxing Champion, Evander Holyfield. The bout was part of events organised to mark Lagos States 50th anniversary celebrations. Tinubu sent an apology to the audience and Holyfield through Lagos state Governor, Akinwumi Ambode, […]

