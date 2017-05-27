Tinubu meets Moji Olaiya’s daughter’s wish

By Rita Okoye

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has met the wish of Adunola Olaiya, 20-year-old daughter of the late Nollywood actress, Moji Olaiya, by agreeing to bankroll the freight back home, the remains of her mother who passed away in Canada Thursday, last week.

The Secretary of Theatre Arts and Movie Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN), Yomi Fabiyi, in a statement confirmed Tinubu’s assistance.

Part of his statement reads: “The Committee, after due deliberation, consulted our father and National Grand Patron of our association (TAMPAN), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the need to inform him of the demise of our colleague, Moji Olaiya and our unanimous decision to have her body back, give her a befitting burial and have her two-month old daughter re-united with the family.

“The Committee members, Adunola (eldest daughter of late Moji) and two elder brothers of the deceased met with Asiwaju Tinubu and he expressed his sympathy and offered adequate support that will cover the air-freight.

“On behalf of the family, colleagues and friends we say a big thank you to the National Leader for his fatherly and timely intervention.”

Moji was scheduled for burial last Friday in compliance with Islamic rites, but it was shelved after her daughter insisted her body be brought back to Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

