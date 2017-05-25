Tinubu to Holyfield: You’re still a champion, don’t knock me out

APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has described former world boxing champion, Evander Holyfield as a champion but cautioned the boxing legend not to knock him out when they battle in an exhibition fight as part of the events marking the 50th anniversary of Lagos State.

Tinubu who spoke during the meeting with the boxer before today’s encounter said boxing is a discipline that promotes determination and courage, adding that sport can also help to diversify the economy.

Sport has the potential of promoting Nigeria faster and further than other sphere of the country. Using Anthony Joshua as an example, Nigeria’s first lawyer was called to the bar in the 19th century but nobody is interested in that. But the whole world knows Anthony Joshua is a Nigerian.

The former Lagos State Governor said: “I know you are still a champion but don’t knock me out.”

For Holyfield, inspiring the youth remains one of his priorities during the visit to Nigeria. “It is an honour to inspire the youths. For young athletes to succeed, they should surround themselves with goal driven, motivated people. I remember when I was young, my mum did not want me playing with my older siblings because they were quitters and she did not want me to be a quitter. I know the road to success is tough, but young athletes have to keep on going and not quit.”

The Landmark Centre in Lekki will host the exhibition bout tagged “The Rhumble” which is the first of its kind on the African continent will also feature Nobel laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka as referee.

The post Tinubu to Holyfield: You're still a champion, don't knock me out appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria.

