Tinubu to sponsor late Moji Olaiya’s burial

Posted on May 23, 2017

Following resolution between members of the Theatre Arts and Movie Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN), its National Grand Patron, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the Burial Committee for late actress, Moji Olaiya, the association announced Monday, that the APC National Leader  has agreed to finance the burial of the deceased, including the cost of flying her corpse from Canada and that of her two months old baby.

The Publicity Secretary for the burial committee, Yomi Fabiyi, on behalf of the family, colleagues and friends, expressed gratitude to the National Leader “for his fatherly and timely intervention.”

He added that “further support or assistance from other sources, if recieved, will be adequately aknowledged. For now, we are grateful to Asiwaju and his family.

“The family and committee will however take it from there. Moreso, every other information relating the arrival and burial plans will be released shortly.”

Also at the meeting were Adunola, the first daughter of the Late Moji Olaiya and her two elder brothers.

Hello. Add your message here.