Tinubu vows to shrugg off any form of coup against the present government

The former governor of Lagos State, and leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has called on the military to perish any attempt to lure it to stage a coup against the democratic process, vowing that such attempt will be resisted. The Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, had last week revealed …

The post Tinubu vows to shrugg off any form of coup against the present government appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

