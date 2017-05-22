Pages Navigation Menu

Tinubu vows to shrugg off any form of coup against the present government

The former governor of Lagos State, and leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has called on the military to perish any attempt to lure it to stage a coup against the democratic process, vowing that such attempt will be resisted. The Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, had last week revealed …

