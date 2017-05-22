Tinubu was Responsible For Bringing Moji Olaiya’s Body To Nigeria- Group

The breakaway faction of the Association of Nigerian Theatre Practitioners ANTP, the Theatre and Movie Practitioners of Nigeria thank Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the crucial role played in the return of Moji Olaiya’s body to Nigeria. According to recent online reports, there had been a bit of difficult in the recovery of the actress’…

The post Tinubu was Responsible For Bringing Moji Olaiya’s Body To Nigeria- Group appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

