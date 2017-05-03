Tinubu, Yoruba APC will not succeed – Northern Patriots

A group, Northern Patriotic Assembly (NPA) has warned politicians in the country to stop exploiting President Muhammadu Buhari’s ill health situation for political and personal gains. In a statement issued in Kaduna on Wednesday, the group said such actions by politicians was “immoral and despicable”. According to reports by the Vanguard newspapers, the statement signed…

The post Tinubu, Yoruba APC will not succeed – Northern Patriots appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

