Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Tinubu, Yoruba APC will not succeed – Northern Patriots

Posted on May 3, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

A group, Northern Patriotic Assembly (NPA) has warned politicians in the country to stop exploiting President Muhammadu Buhari’s ill health situation for political and personal gains. In a statement issued in Kaduna on Wednesday, the group said such actions by politicians was “immoral and despicable”. According to reports by the Vanguard newspapers, the statement signed…

The post Tinubu, Yoruba APC will not succeed – Northern Patriots appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.