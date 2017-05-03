Tinubu, Yoruba leaders exploiting Buhari’s health – Northern group

A northern group, under the aegis of Northern Patriotic Assembly (NPA) has warned political leaders from the south western part of the country against exploiting President Muhammadu Buhari’s health. The group particularly cautioned the national leader of the APC, Bola Tinubu to stop using the ill-health of the president for political gains, saying such action […]

Tinubu, Yoruba leaders exploiting Buhari’s health – Northern group

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

