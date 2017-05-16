Tiphaine Auzière and Ivanka Trump show that a President’s greatest asset is the next female generation – Evening Standard
Evening Standard
Tiphaine Auzière and Ivanka Trump show that a President's greatest asset is the next female generation
Daughters can have a humanising effect on public figures, even if they are politicians. This weekend the new President of France's stepdaughter, Tiphaine Auzière, defended her family. She believes the focus on the age gap between her mother and …
