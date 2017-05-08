Tiv/Fulani Clash: 3 Feared Dead In Benue State

At least 3 persons were feared dead on Sunday in Logo local government area of Benue state, where former governor of the state, Dr Gabriel Suswam hails from, in a clash that involved suspected Fulani herdsmen.

The present Governor Samuel Ortom confirmed this on Monday while speaking with newsmen in his office in Makurdi.

It was gathered that the attackers had on Sunday afternoon attacked the Tse Akaa, Mba’abaji and Tse Orlalu all in Ugondo Mbanar District of Logo Local Government Area of Benue State when they were relocating to their base due to rainfall.

Trouble started when the villagers challenged the herdsmen who were moving their cattle away from the area, Nigerian Tribune reports.

It was learnt that the mass movement of the herders with their cattle raised fear among the villagers, who thought that the movement of the herdsmen was an attempt to reinforce and attack the village.

As a result of the development, the villagers were said to have challenged the herders which later snowballed into crisis.

Speaking on the incident, an eyewitness who identified himself as Terver said the herdsmen, without provocation, launched the attack on the villagers around 5pm while some of the villagers were coming out from Sunday evening service.

Terver, however, denied that the villagers’ action triggered the crisis, saying, some of the villagers were coming out of evening service when the herders began to shoot sporadically at them, and in the process, three persons died.

The source alleged that the attackers came from the Taraba axis, through Abaji, Mbamar, Ugondo and busted out at Akaa, shooting sporadically at the village market square.

Confirming the incident, the state commissioner of police, Mr Bashir Makama, said that six dead bodies have been recovered in two villages, adding that he would continue to update newsmen on the recent crisis.

He explained that the herders were moving out of the environment when the crisis erupted and called on the communities along the routes to allow peaceful passage of the herders.

