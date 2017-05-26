Tiwa Savage For Parallel Magazine “Constantly Becoming”

International superstar. Tiwa Savage is the cover star for the Special Edition issue of the latest edition of Parallel Magazine.

Parallel Magazine’s latest special print and digital issue captures Tiwa Savage in the Burroughs of Brooklyn as she grants an exclusive look into her career, being a mother, her continuous ascension into the echelon of great musicians, and life beyond the lights.

This issue reveals Tiwa’s ability to easily govern the worlds of her stardom and normal life showing that her true versatility lies not only in her seamless ability to sing and dance with the same intensity but to live a balanced life.

This Parallel Magazine issue has been produced by:

Model / Tiwa Savage @TiwaSavage

Production / Parallel Magazine @ParallelMagazine

Photography / Patrick Amara@Pkdesignphotos

Videographer / Olawale Olawoyin @ChampionStudio

Creative Director: Patrick Amara

Styling / Quina & Kenya @ken Q Style

Accessories stylist / Rhiannon Hinnant @Know Mee The Big Necklace Company

Designers / Lavie By CK @LaviebyCK & Margit David @MargitDavid.com

Production Coordinator / Toyin Akindele @Tee_tomato

Production Director / Michelle Bundu @A4dableevents.com

Hair / Debola Falana @Debolafalana

Make Up / Joyce Jacob @JoyceJacobBeauty

Photography & Video Assistants / Xavier Duah @Viervisuals

–Olamide @litu_prince & Loudfilmx @Champion Studio

Styling Assistants / Wilson Ebo @Williefifteen & Malik Amusat @foodanddenim

Catering / Chef Maxcel Hardy @chefmaxhardy.com

Writer / Jason Nkwain @JasonNkwain

Location / Weylin

