Tiwa Savage For Parallel Magazine “Constantly Becoming”
International superstar. Tiwa Savage is the cover star for the Special Edition issue of the latest edition of Parallel Magazine.
Parallel Magazine’s latest special print and digital issue captures Tiwa Savage in the Burroughs of Brooklyn as she grants an exclusive look into her career, being a mother, her continuous ascension into the echelon of great musicians, and life beyond the lights.
THE NEW ISSUE IS AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE IN BOTH DIGITAL AND PRINT.
This issue reveals Tiwa’s ability to easily govern the worlds of her stardom and normal life showing that her true versatility lies not only in her seamless ability to sing and dance with the same intensity but to live a balanced life.
This Parallel Magazine issue has been produced by:
Model / Tiwa Savage @TiwaSavage
Production / Parallel Magazine @ParallelMagazine
Photography / Patrick Amara@Pkdesignphotos
Videographer / Olawale Olawoyin @ChampionStudio
Creative Director: Patrick Amara
Styling / Quina & Kenya @ken Q Style
Accessories stylist / Rhiannon Hinnant @Know Mee The Big Necklace Company
Designers / Lavie By CK @LaviebyCK & Margit David @MargitDavid.com
Production Coordinator / Toyin Akindele @Tee_tomato
Production Director / Michelle Bundu @A4dableevents.com
Hair / Debola Falana @Debolafalana
Make Up / Joyce Jacob @JoyceJacobBeauty
Photography & Video Assistants / Xavier Duah @Viervisuals
–Olamide @litu_prince & Loudfilmx @Champion Studio
Styling Assistants / Wilson Ebo @Williefifteen & Malik Amusat @foodanddenim
Catering / Chef Maxcel Hardy @chefmaxhardy.com
Writer / Jason Nkwain @JasonNkwain
Location / Weylin
