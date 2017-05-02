Tiwa Savage signed as Rotary Celebrity Ambassador for Polio Eradication
Nigerian singer/songwriter & Mavin Records First Lady, Tiwa Savage is the newest face to join Rotary’s ‘This Close’ public awareness campaign for polio eradication. A paralyzing and life altering disease, polio is on the verge of becoming the second human disease ever to be eliminated worldwide after smallpox. The “All Over” crooner will help Rotary achieve its goal […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!