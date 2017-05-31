Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Tiwa Savage Talks About “The Diary of Tiwa Savage”, AS She Covers New Magazine

Posted on May 31, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Marvin records diva and superstar Tiwa Savage has come a long way since her X Factor days. The Afrobeat singer and songwriter now has a certified place amongst leading artists in the West African pop genre and for the latest edition of A Nation of Billions, the All Over singer talks candidly about ‘The Diary of …

The post Tiwa Savage Talks About “The Diary of Tiwa Savage”, AS She Covers New Magazine appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.